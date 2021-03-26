Godzilla Vs Kong Meme Pits The Kaiju Against Bernie Sanders

✖

Godzilla Vs Kong has been making the rounds lately thanks to the announcement that the first trailer for the movie is set to hit in only a few days, and even the director of the previous film of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Michael Dougherty, has got into the fun with a meme that uses a hilarious image of Bernie Sanders from the latest US Inauguration. The Senator from Vermont has been placed into more memes than we can count since yesterday's big event, and it's truly hilarious to see him incorporated into this giant monster battle that is set to land in a few months.

As many kaiju fans know, this upcoming giant monster brawl isn't the first time that the lizard king has battled the ruler of Skull Island, with the feature-length film of King Kong Vs Godzilla arriving in 1962 and presenting the unique forces of nature using men in costumes rather than computer-generated animation. Though many would think that Godzilla would be the easy winner considering his irradiated abilities at his disposal such as atomic fire breath, the original creators of the movie gave the giant ape some new powers such as the ability to absorb electricity to put him on the same level.

Michael Dougherty, the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick R Treat, and Krampus to name a few, shared this hilarious behind the scenes image from the original King Kong Vs Godzilla, placing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in between two of the most well-known monsters the world of fiction has to offer:

Godzilla Vs Kong has been delayed several times, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but will be releasing this March in both theaters and on the streaming service of HBO Max. Though there has been no details about when, or if, the Legendary Pictures' Monster-Verse will continue once the film is released, the battle between these two giant monsters would make for a great finale if this were in fact the end.

