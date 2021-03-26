Godzilla vs Kong Announces Trailer Release Date

✖

Fans have been waiting for some time to see the next big installment of the kaiju franchise created by Legendary Pictures, Godzilla Vs Kong, and it seems like fans won't have to wait that much longer to see the first trailer for the titanic tussle as a new poster for the film has revealed when the release date is! Following the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the 2021 film is slated to hit this March and might be the final installment of the "Monster-Verse" that has been fleshed out in the West for several years!

Godzilla Vs Kong has seen several delays, originally slated to be released last year immediately after the previous film that crowned the lizard king following his battles against King Ghidorah and Rodan. With the new year having arrived, Godzilla Vs Kong is set to land in theaters and on HBO Max this March, having to obviously make some changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has been ravaging the world. With the poster hinting at the idea that "one will fall", it will certainly be interesting to debate which of these giant monsters will come out the victor!

Legendary Pictures shared a brand new poster that lets us know that the first trailer for Godzilla Vs Kong will be landing this Sunday, January 23rd, which will give us our first official look at the kaiju crossover that is sure to shake the world in its wake:

The official synopsis of Godzilla Vs Kong, for those who might be unfamiliar, reads as such:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Who do you think will ultimately be the victor between these two giant monsters? What secret kaiju do you think will make appearances in this crossover film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Legendary's "Monster-Verse"!