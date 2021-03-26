Godzilla vs Kong Releases New Poster

✖

It looks like things are finally getting underway for Godzilla vs Kong. It has been quite some time since the epic blockbuster was meant to debut, but delays and the pandemic forced the monsters to rethink their debut. Now, it seems the epic crossover plans to go live this year as planned, and a new poster for Godzilla vs Kong has gone live ahead of its first trailer's debut.

Over on Twitter, the team at Legendary Entertainment prepped fans for what's coming this weekend. Godzilla vs Kong will release its first trailer this weekend, and a poster was dropped to hype the big moment. You can check out the epic poster below:

Godzilla vs Kong is expected to debut on March 26. It will go live in theaters as well as HBO Max similar to Wonder Woman 1984. The flick will stream for a month before heading to theaters excessively, and you can find the official synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong below:

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

This is not the only film under Warner Bros. Pictures that will air in a hybrid fashion. It has been announced that most of the studio's tentpole films for 2021 will premiere this way. The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat, Dune, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more are expected to follow.

