Godzilla vs. Kong Reveals First Epic Footage

Kaiju fans were blown away this week when it was revealed that the long-awaited titanic clash between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island, Godzilla Vs Kong, would be moving from its release date in May to earlier this March, and a new trailer for HBO Max has revealed a brief new snippet of footage that sees the two giant monsters sparring against one another. Following the colossal sequel of Godzilla: King of the Monsters that landed in 2019, fans have been waiting patiently to finally see what might be the biggest monster brawl that we've ever seen captured on film!

The film, directed by Adam Wingard of The Guest and Blair Witch fame, is promising to bring back several characters from the previous Legendary Pictures' films and is sure to have plenty of surprises for kaiju fans who have been waiting to see the king of the monsters' return. Though an official trailer has yet to be released for Godzilla Vs Kong, with the release of the film weeks away, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it drop sooner rather than later.

HBO Max released the new trailer for their streaming service via their Official Twitter Account, not only giving us new footage for Godzilla Vs Kong, but several of their other films releasing this year such as The Suicide Squad, Tom & Jerry, Dune, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more:

This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? 🍿 https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 16, 2021

The Official Description for Godzilla Vs Kong, set to be released on both HBO Max and into theaters on March 26th, 2021, reads as such:

"In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

What do you think of this brief snippet of Godzilla and Kong throwing blows at one another? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of these giant monsters of the Legendary Pictures' "Monster-Verse"!