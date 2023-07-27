Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League Trailer Released

It's hard to deny that the Justice League is the strongest superhero team in the DC Universe. The collection of crime fighters have long held a major part of the comic book universe, but this fall, they'll be facing a larger-than-life threat that many are quite familiar with. Godzilla Vs. Kong Vs. Justice League will see the likes of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman taking on the two popular giant beasts and the comic book mini-series has released a special trailer revealing new tidbits about the crossover.

The king of the monsters has quite a bright future ahead of it, as Godzilla has a major role in both this mini-series along and a handful of live-action projects. Godzilla Minus One will hit Japan and North America later this year, focusing on a new story that takes the lizard king back to the 1950s to threaten Japan. Next year, the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island will cross over once again thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but it seems they'll have a bigger threat to worry about than each other.

Godzilla x Kong x Justice League: Super Heroes Vs Kaiju

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the writer behind the crossover series, Brian Buccellato, discussed the king of the monsters entering the DC Universe, "One great thing about Godzilla is that Godzilla is obviously not a villain, but not quite a hero either. Godzilla is about restoring balance and the order of nature. So when Godzilla ends up in this world with metahumans and superheroes and supervillains, things are upset. So that's going to make Godzilla want to do what Godzilla does, which is create order. There will be more monsters. I'm not allowed to say which, but Kong and Godzilla are not the only two giant monsters that the Justice League is going to have to face. Things are going to get crazy."

Godzilla Vs. Kong Vs. Justice League will hit retailers this fall beginning on October 17th. The series will run for seven issues with DC Comics and Legendary Comics teaming up for this crossover fit to bursting with kaiju, superheroes, and supervillains.

