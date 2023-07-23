Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong Unleashes First Details

The Justice League has never faced a threat like this before. Not long ago, reports went live about the DC Comics team, and they confirmed Godzilla was coming for the heroes. The publisher announced Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong is on its way, and the creative team behind the comic is now talking about the big crossover.

The update comes from Entertainment Weekly as writer Brian Buccellato opened up about the story's core focus. It turns out Godzill and the Titans will come after the Justice League for a specific reason. The monsters aren't acting as heroes or villains in this tale; They are simply trying to bring some sort of order to light in a world of ultra-powerful superheroes.

"One great thing about Godzilla is that Godzilla is obviously not a villain, but not quite a hero either," Buccellato shared. "Godzilla is about restoring balance and the order of nature. So when Godzilla ends up in this world with metahumans and superheroes and supervillains, things are upset. So that's going to make Godzilla want to do what Godzilla does, which is create order. There will be more monsters. I'm not allowed to say which, but Kong and Godzilla are not the only two giant monsters that the Justice League is going to have to face. Things are going to get crazy."

As the series goes on, the entire creative team including DC legend Jim Lee will gear the Justice League for kaiju battle. This will give Batman the chance to build a huge Bat-Mech that can fight Godzilla toe to toe. The King of the Monsters will also face more threats than just the Justice League. It turns out tons of the classic DC pantheon is turning out for this event.

"It's definitely the classic characters. You've got a Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Hawkgirl – and also Supergirl!" Buccellato shared. "A conceit from the beginning of the first issue is that Superman is about to go on his first vacation ever, so to make sure that they have their resident superpowered Kryptonian, Supergirl steps in to temporarily join the Justice League. She was probably my favorite add out of all of them. But you're gonna see people from Gotham, you'll see some Titans, you'll see auxiliary Justice League members. The cast is pretty big."

If you are excited for this monstrous crossover, Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will be out this fall. The first issue is set to debut on October 17th.

