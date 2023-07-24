Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong Releases New Art

The Justice League has gone to war with all kinds of monsters, but it is about to face a new kind of threat this fall. Not long ago, the team at DC Comics announced the Justice League was gearing up for the fight of its life. The superhero organization will be pitted against Godzilla and his titan friends later this year, and some new artwork for the comic has gone live.

As you can see below, the exclusive cover art was released shortly after DC Comics announced the big crossover. The event was first shared at San Diego Comic-Con as the huge convention shined a light on all things fandom. It was there the first key art for Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong went live, and fans were quick to beg for more.

Now, the team behind the Justice League x Godzilla crossover is heeding fans' pleas. Entertainment Weekly was able to share variant cover art for the upcoming comic run. Jim Lee, one of DC Comics' legendary artists, was brought in to pit Godzilla against Batman. As for the other new piece, it comes courtesy of Dan Mora and shows a darker side of our favorite kaiju. You can see both covers above, and they give us a taste of what Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will entail.

Thanks to these new covers, we can see how this DC Comics crossover will go, but the guest artists will not oversee the series week by week. That honor goes to Christian Duce as the artist is teaming up with colorist Luis Guerrero. The pair will be working with writer Brian Buccellato to make this wild Justice League throw-down a reality.

If you are wanting to check out this special run, Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong will debut this fall. Local comic shops will have the first issue in on October 17th. So if you are ready to see Batman create his own version of Mechagodzilla for battle – well, we're right there with you!

What do you think about this big Justice League crossover? Will you be tuning into this Godzilla piece? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!