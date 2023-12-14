Godzilla vs The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Sequel Announced

Godzilla is on a high these days, and now the King of the Monsters is preparing for another crossover. While the titan gears up for his next fight with Kong in theaters, a different version of the monster is prepping to take on the Power Rangers. After all, Godzilla vs The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is making a comeback, and the sequel will go live in a matter of months.

Yes, you read that right. A sequel is coming for Godzilla vs The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. IDW Publishing announced the comeback this week, and the team there confirmed Godzilla will take on the famous senatai warriors next April.

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

"It's SKREEONKin' time! Again! The kaiju comic book crossover event of 2022 is coming back, bigger and badder as the King of the Monsters gets a rematch with everyone's favorite teeangers with attitude in Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II #1 from IDW Publishing in April," IDW Publishing revealed.

The sequel will be written by Cullen Bunn as they oversaw the first crossover in 2022. Godzilla vs The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II will feature art by Baldemar Rivas, colors by Andrew Dalhouse, and letters by Johanna Guzman. The miniseries will feature five total issues, and IDW Publishing promises to give Rita Repulsa the upperhand when she shows up in this crossover.

"The first Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was pure, unadulterated fun and mayhem on the page! How could it not be?" wrote Bunn. "I had such an amazing time working on that story, so I simply had to try my hand at it once again! If I was going to pit Godzilla against the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again, though, I knew I needed to do something huge! Mayhem alone was not enough! And, believe me, what we're doing in this new series is something wild and unexpected and game-changing! If you're a Rangers fan... if you're a Godzilla fan... if you're a fan of bonkers fun... buckle up, because this series is going to knock you off your feet!"

If you have not checked out the original run of Godzilla vs The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a collected volume is out now from IDW Publishing. As for this upcoming run, you can read all about it courtesy of the official synopsis below:

"Worlds collide a second time as everyone's favorite kaiju meets up with Earth's mightiest warriors once again to take on the most fearsome monsters from both sides of the multiverse, with Rita Repulsa egging them on! This one has it all: SpaceGodzilla! Clawhammer! Tentacreep! But what exactly does Rita intend to do with their collective might, and how have her mysterious new allies, Astronema and the Alliance of Evil, given her added reach across worlds? The Power Rangers are on a mission to find out, but first...all roads lead back to Godzilla!"

What do you think about this latest Godzilla project...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!