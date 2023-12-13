Godzilla Minus One Secures 2024 Critics Choice Awards Nomination

Godzilla Minus One is the film that keeps on giving. Following its debut in Japan, Godzilla Minus One has gone live in the United States, and it is a box office smash. With a slew of box office records under thumb, the titan flick has set a new bar for what a Godzilla movie can do. And now, the 2024 Critics Choice Awards have gifted the film with a major nomination.

The update comes from the Critics Choice Awards directly as its nominees for 2024 have been released. Of course, a number of TV series and films made the cut, and Godzilla Minus One is amongst them. The film is up for Best Foreign Language Film, and it has some tough competition. So if you want to check out the full list of nominees, you can read them below:

Anatomy of a Fall



Godzilla Minus One



Perfect Days



Society of the Snow



The Taste of Things



The Zone of Interest



Of course, Godzilla Minus One is a familiar film with moviegoers thanks to its recent box office domination. With more than $50 million grossed across the globe, the Takashi Yamazaki film has yet to falter. Since its debut, fans and critics alike have praised Godzilla Minus One as the monster's best outing in decades. The movie's success stateside even prompted Toho Company to extend its U.S. theatrical window, so you can check out the movie ASAP.

As for the other nominees in this category, Anatomy of a Fall hails from France, and it won the coveted Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Perfect Days, a Japanese drama, combines several short stories centered around a toilet cleaner named Koji Yakusho. From Spain, the film Society of the Snow made waves in September at film festivals while The Taste of Things brings France's nomination total to two. And finally, The Zone of Interest hails from Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

