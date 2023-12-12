Godzilla Minus One Director Is Split About Making a Sequel

Godzilla Minus One is the little film that could. For years, Hollywood's MonsterVerse has been overseeing the King of the Monsters, but that has now changed. Thanks to Toho Company, Godzilla just brought his latest Japanese film to life, and it is a bonafide hit. With more than $50 million USD grossed across the globe, Godzilla Minus One is a clear success, but its director is still on the fence about overseeing a sequel.

For those who don't know, Godzilla Minus One was overseen by Takashi Yamazaki behind the scenes. The filmmaker, who grew up loving all things kaiju, is now responsible for making one of the best Godzilla flicks ever. Praised by fans and critics alike, Godzilla Minus One is being lauded as a theatrical triumph. But when Yamazaki spoke with GQ Japan, the director admitted he wasn't sure about a Godzilla Minus One sequel.

"I'd like to see someone else's Godzilla, but I want to make a next time as well. I've got very complicated feelings," he shared.

This interview, which took place before Godzilla Minus One went global, is succinct. Yamazaki has an interest in doing more Godzilla, but as a fan, he wants to see what the monster can do with another visionary. Now, it seems the question is whether Yamazaki still feels uncertain. Following the global rise of Godzilla Minus One, the director appeared on a talk show overseas to promote the movie, and it was there he sounded more certain of his sequel desire.

"I wonder if they'll met me make one more [movie]," the director shared. Hopefully, Toho Company sees reason on this. Yamasaki's careful direction and writing made Godzilla Minus One into the hit we know. So if it wants another provocative take on the King of the Monsters, the studio knows what to do!

If you have not seen Godzilla Minus One, the film's theatrical window in America has been extended. You can find local screenings near you now as many markets have extended the film's run through Christmas.

