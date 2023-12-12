Godzilla Minus One Has a Special Tie to the Original 1954 Film

Godzilla Minus One has already passed $50 million USD at the box office. While the latest movie featuring the king of the monsters was slated to run for a little over one week in North American theaters, the film found major success which has continued its run. While the latest film isn't a remake of the original 1958 that first brought the lizard king to the silver screen, keen-eyed fans have managed to find more than a few Easter Eggs that pay homage to Godzilla's first appearance.

Godzilla's first appearance was in the 1954 movie that kicked off the giant beast's reign of destruction. In his initial arrival, Godzilla was no friend to mankind, arriving as something of an analogy to the nuclear bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Thanks to the nuclear weapons, Godzilla was born from the ocean to reign terror on the world at large and spawned quite a few sequels and crossover films under its belt. Godzilla Minus One also sees the lizard king taking on a decidedly antagonistic approach to mankind, believing Japan to be a part of its territory and wreaking havoc on the innocent denizens of the war-torn country.

Godzilla Minus One x Godzilla

While there are some similarities between the two movies, Godzilla Minus One makes quite a few changes from the original film despite taking place several years following World War 2. Keen-eyed giant monster fans were able to spot several locales from the latest movie that were a part of the original 1954 movie. Thanks to Minus One's reception, kaiju fans will surely be arguing for quite some time as to which of the two films reign supreme.

While Godzilla is set to return in 2024 thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, there has yet to be confirmation as to whether or not Godzilla Minus One will receive a sequel. Luckily, the smash hit did lay some groundwork for a story to be used in a follow-up and the director, Takashi Yamazaki, is on board when it comes to expanding on this kaiju tale.

Is Godzilla Minus One your favorite kaiju movie to date? Did you spot any additional links between this new take on the king of the monsters and his first appearance?