Godzilla x Kong Director Adam Wingard Addresses Godzilla's 'Goku' Form

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just days out from launch. The massive sequel promises to bring its titans to the big screen like never before as Kong comes loaded with new scars and mech to match. As for Godzilla, the kaiju's new pink form took over the Internet upon its debut, and now Adam Wingard is its Goku x Barbie hype.

Speaking with ComicBook, the director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire made it clear that his decision to make Godzilla pink was not meant to offend. The makeover is a natural progression for Godzilla, and no – Wingard did not base the color palette on Barbie or Dragon Ball.

"It's one of those things where when we made the movie, Oppenheimer didn't exist and Barbie didn't exist, and the whole concept of Barbenheimer didn't exist. But somehow we created something that was almost like the physical embodiment of Barbenheimer with Godzilla being pink. And that was just one of those things where I think we just kind of synced up culturally. Maybe we're all sipping on the same subconscious Kool-Aid or whatever," Wingard explained.

"I'm very aware about [the comparisons]," the director continued. "I read a lot of stuff online, and it's interesting because there's a lot of debate about it, and I think that's exciting because it would've been very easy just to do another movie where Godzilla is Godzilla."

Of course, the Internet will remember when the first full trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire went live. It was there fans saw Pink Godzilla for the first time, and the pink makeover took over social media. From Barbie comparisons to Super Saiyan Rose tributes, Pink Godzilla became a point of conversation ahead of the MonsterVerse drop. Now, fans are just days away from seeing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire themselves, and they can decide how the kaiju's pink look fares.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters on March 29th in the United States. You can catch up on the MonsterVerse movie catalog through Max to prepare for the blockbuster sequel.

