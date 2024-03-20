Godzilla x Kong Director Walks Fans Through His War Room: Watch

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is only a few days from hitting the silver screen, and the latest chapter of the MonsterVerse might just be the biggest entry to date. Rather than featuring the ruler of Skull Island and the King of the Monsters at odds, this crossover sequel is featuring a team-up that will see the kaiju team taking on new threats from Hollow Earth. To continue the kaiju hype train, director Adam Wingard has shared a brief tour of the "War Room" the film creators used to make the New Empire.

The first crossover film saw Godzilla nabbing victory while fighting against Kong, giving way to the two giant beasts putting aside their differences to fight against Mechagodzilla. In The New Empire, kaiju fans will see the tag team taking on completely original monsters from the Hollow Earth in the Skar King and Shimo. Set up as dark reflections of the premiere kaiju, Shimo looks like an albino iteration of Godzilla while the Skar King appears to rule an army of giant apes with an iron fist. Luckily, to take on the new threats, both Kong and Godzilla are getting some major upgrades to level the playing field.

The New Empire's War Room Tour

Adam Wingard isn't just known for directing the original Godzilla Vs. Kong, but plenty of other cult favorite films. On his resume, Wingard directed the live-action Death Note, The Guest, Blair Witch, You're Next, while also lending his talent to horror anthology films such as V/H/S, V/H/S 2, and The ABCs of Death. At present, Wingard hasn't confirmed if the MonsterVerse will return, though the popularity of Legendary's new universe means there's a good chance that the kaiju will return.

Director Adam Wingard gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his production war room for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. See the battle for survival play out on the big screen when it hits theaters March 29th – get tickets now https://t.co/DKQQLORS0Q pic.twitter.com/zodZWICp4L — Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaXKong) March 19, 2024

If you want to learn more about the kaiju crossover, here's how Legendary breaks down The New Empire, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Are you ready to enter the New Empire? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the MonsterVerse.