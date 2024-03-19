Godzilla x Kong and Godzilla Minus One Directors Talk Godzilla's Legacy in Special Video

With Godzilla Minus One taking over the awards season, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hitting theaters later this month, the directors behind the two films have teamed up for a special new video! It's been a great time to be a Godzilla fan as Godzilla Minus One released last year to be the most successful Japanese Godzilla film in Toho's 70 year history of the franchise. With it nabbing the first Academy Award for the franchise ever, it's now time for Godzilla to continue that success with a new expansion of the Monsterverse later this month.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters and IMAX in just a couple of weeks, and the film is getting ready for it in style as IMAX has brought together director Adam Wingard and Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki for a special new video. The two directors meet to talk about Godzilla's long legacy, their memories of the franchise, their different takes and more, and you can check out this special conversation in full below as released by IMAX.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters and IMAX on March 29th in the United States, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think of the comparison between Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!