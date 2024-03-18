Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Ready to Dominate China's Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to make its mark on the world. We have less than two weeks to go before the movie hits theaters in America, and all eyes are on the box office ahead of time. The new MonsterVerse film has big expectations to meet when it comes to the box office, and already, it seems like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to takeover China.

If you did not know, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit China on March 29th, and ticket pre-sales are not yet available. Still, movie chains are keeping a tally of interested fans overseas.

According to one theater chain's site, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ranks as the most anticipated movie in China. It has garnered more than 356k votes from fans, and that is just from movie lovers online. You can just imagine how many people are interested in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on a macro level.

Of course, the new MonsterVerse entry has big shoes to fill at the box office. The franchise hit high with Godzilla vs Kong in 2021 as the blockbuster earned $470 million USD despite the pandemic. The movie was credited with reviving the global box office at its lowest point amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to batter up this month, and kaiju fans are eager to see if the MonsterVerse has another hit on its hands.

Want to know more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ahead of its launch? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!