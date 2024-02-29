Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Drops New International Promo

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has is on the horizon. The blockbuster is slated to go live in late March, and of course, the MonsterVerse film has plenty to live up to. With a new villain gunning for its titans, Godzilla x Kong is going to have tons of action. And now, a brand-new promo has launched hyping the movie's release.

As you can see below, the new international promo puts Godzilla and Kong center stage. The two titans are doing their own thing in the MonsterVerse post Godzilla vs Kong. While Kong has taken to Hollow Earth, Godzilla is on Earth's topside, so their truce is settling in. But of course, that harmony will not last after a new threat rears its head.

An official new "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" international TV spot has been released. #GodzillaxKong pic.twitter.com/Rwo2zUMgyI — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 27, 2024

After all, we know Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will bring a terrifying new kaiju to life. Kong will find himself threatened by the Scar King, an ancient orangutang-like beast that has been sealed deep within the Hollow Earth for ages. After the beast escapes his prison, Scar King will make his way topside, and it will fall to Kong to recruit Godzilla in a showdown with the newbie. Plus, new beasts like Shimo will crop up along the way to complicate the pair's mission even more so.

Clearly, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a lot on its plate, and it will be here before we know it. The movie is slated to release in the United States on March 29th after a global launch two days earlier. Directed by Adam Wingard, this new MonsterVerse movie will bring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens center stage alongside our favorite monsters. So for those wanting more info on the blockbuster, you can read its full synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this latest Godzilla x Kong promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!