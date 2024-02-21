Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Announces Special Carl's Jr. Menu

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon, and it won't be long until the movie drops. The blockbuster is slated to launch next month, and in the lead up, it seems Carl's Jr. is getting involved. After all, the fast food chain has announced an upcoming menu centered around Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As you can see below, the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire menu surfaced in Latin America. The Carl's Jr. collaboration will bring two new burgers to life along with some special seasoned fries. So if you want to eat like a kaiju, well – this menu might do the trick!

Godzilla will get his own burger that features three grilled patties layered with American cheese. Featuring bacon and the usual condiments, this massive burger will feed anyone's monster appetite. As for Kong, they are getting their own burger, and it will come with a black burn. Their burger also swaps bacon for veggies, and the Kong Burger will come layered with pepper jack cheese.

And as for the fries? Well, they will be themed for Skar, the new antagonist gunning for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The fries will be red, and you can bet they'll be seasoned. But of course, you can always nab one of the menu's burgers with regular fries if you'd like!

Currently, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to debut March 29th in the United States. The film will mark the latest entry to the MonsterVerse as Apple TV+ finished season one of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. So if you are ready to check out this new film, you can catch up on the MonsterVerse to date with help from Max, Hulu, Netflix, and now Apple TV+.

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire menu? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!