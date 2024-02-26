Godzilla Minus One Director Weighs In on Godzilla 1998

By now, Godzilla Minus One has cemented its place in history. The movie went live towards the end of 2023, and it has since become renowned as one of the monster's best films to date. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the movie has been praised for its nuanced take on Godzilla. Of course, this means movie lovers are enamored with Yamazaki these days, and they did a double take recently when the Godzilla Minus One director shared his thoughts on Godzilla 1998.

And yes, we are referring to that movie. Godzilla has some interesting films to say the least, but none have been lambasted like Godzilla 1998. The Hollywood movie was roasted by audiences decades ago, but speaking to Movie Maker, Yamazaki said his view of Godzilla 1998 was not so bad.

"The 1998 Godzilla was fairly well put together and a fun film, but I can understand the people who also say this isn't Godzilla," he shared. "I think as a Kaiju-horror type of film, it is quite well executed."

There is no denying Yamazaki is a movie buff himself, so it is refreshing to see some positivity aimed towards Godzilla 1998. For decades now, the movie has been used as an example of what not to do in Hollywood. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the big-budget Godzilla adaptation was a first for the franchise. Hollywood had never tackled a Godzilla film before, and sadly, this 1998 adaptation fell short.

Likened to Jurassic Park in the worst way, Godzilla 1998 was lambasted for its flimsy story and overdramatic tone. For years, Hollywood was unable to touch Godzilla thanks to the movie's reputation, but that all changed in 2014. Thanks to director Gareth Edwards revived Hollywood's love of Godzilla by kickstarting the MonsterVerse at Legendary Entertainment. And in the wake of hits like Godzilla Minus One, the kaiju is enjoying a long overdue renaissance.

