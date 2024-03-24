Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Clip Unpacks Suko's Debut

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is getting ready to roar into theaters. The next MonsterVerse movie will hit up theaters next week to the delight of fans. Now, the movie has released a new promo, and it introduces everyone's favorite ape to Mini Kong.

As you can see below, the latest reel for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire puts Hollow Earth on the map. It follows King Kong as he treks through an unseen area of inner Earth, and he is armed with a club. As his trek continues, Kong finds himself confronted with a young ape we know as Mini Kong. And when the two meet, well – the little one bites the ever-loving crap out of Kong.

Ready to meet Mini Kong?! Experience #GodzillaxKong: The New Empire in theaters March 29. Get your tickets NOW!👇https://t.co/1FjTkYYGvu pic.twitter.com/FaMDLFnOEm — Fandango (@Fandango) March 20, 2024

Of course, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been quiet about this new ape's character, but we know a few details. Mini Kong has an actual name, and it is Suko. We don't know where the creature hails from, but fans have speculated Suko is tied to a threat known as Scar King. The villain is the main threat in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and their orangutang features match Suko well.

We will have to see whether Mini Kong ends up a hero or a villain by the end of his movie. In tHe meantime, you can check out the MonsterVerse series on Max if you aren't caught up with the kaiju. Plus, Apple TV+ brought its own slice of MonsterVerse action to life last year with the drop of Monarch: Legend of Monsters. At this point, no word has been given on where the MonsterVerse will go once director Adam Wingard's new movie launches. However, in a recent interview, Wingard did say he's not done with the franchise if Legendary Entertainment will have him.

Want to know more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? The movie will be released on March 29th, and you can read its official synopsis here: "Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race."

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promo?