Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Shares Final Trailer: Watch

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on its way to theaters, and it is rushing straight ahead. With two movie titans on hand, the blockbuster promises to bring the MonsterVerse a step forward in the wake of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Now, the movie's final trailer is live, and it spares no expense where action is concerned.

As you can see below, the new Godzilla x Kong trailer ramps up with a look at the past. We are given a montage of sorts documenting the MonsterVerse as we know it today. From Kong: Skull Island to Godzilla: The King of the Monsters, this reel puts the MonsterVerse on blast, and it ends with a thrilling peek at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

On March 29, fight together or face extinction.

If you have not been keeping up with the MonsterVerse, you should know the series began in 2015 with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla. The epic series has gone on to span five films and two TV series with more projects on the way. Most recently, the IP grew thanks to Godzilla vs Kong in 2021. The pandemic-era film helped jumpstart the box office after it was hit hard by COVID-19. With director Adam Wingard at the helm, the movie left fans raving, and it didn't take long before Wingard was asked back for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The latest MonsterVerse entry is slated to premiere on March 29th stateside. The movie stars Dan Stevens alongside Rebecca Hall. As for the rest of the MonsterVerse, you can check out its projects on Max. And for those wanting more info on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you can read its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

