Godzilla x Kong Just Laid the Foundation for Godzilla's Most Iconic Attack

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has shown in its latest trailer that the dynamic kaiju duo is going to have some serious challenges in their future. Set to hit theaters next month, the next chapter of the MonsterVerse is aiming to see the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island teaming up this time versus taking blows at one another. From the recent footage, kaiju fans think they have spotted an opportunity for one of Godzilla's most iconic and hilarious attacks to make its way to the West.

Godzilla's atomic breath has long been a part of the kaiju's lore. Most recently, Godzilla Minus One proved just how powerful this attack could be and how detrimental it could be to humanity once it was unleashed in the middle of a city. While the Academy Award nominee dives into some dark territory, The New Empire will be a lighter affair that might have one of the funniest attacks from the lizard king being brought to North America.

Godzilla's Best Attack Might Return

In the 1971 film, Godzilla Vs. Hedorah, the king of the monsters used his atomic breath to take flight, pushing him into conflict in a way that had never been seen before. From the latest trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it would appear that the battle inside of the Hollow Earth will see the kaiju losing their sense of gravity. As kaiju fans note, this might be the perfect opportunity for Godzilla to recreate his classic move.

ANTI GRAVITY FIGHT EQUALS GODZILLA DOING THIS ICONIC MOVE pic.twitter.com/Gm81Q6DOCL — Mr. Goji (@mr_goji1954) February 14, 2024

If you want to learn more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, here's how Warner Bros Pictures describes the upcoming kaiju crossover arriving on March 29th, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Which attack do you want to see Godzilla unleash in The New Empire? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.