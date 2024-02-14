Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer Hides a Mothra Cameo

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is gearing up for its big release, and all eyes are on its monstrous team. After pitting the two titans against one another, Godzilla and Kong are ready to team up against a Hollow Earth calamity. Today, fans got a new look at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire thanks to a special trailer, and it was there fans spotted Mothra hiding in a clever cameo.

And yes, we are dead serious. Mothra is coming back to the MonsterVerse, and if that isn't worth celebrating, then nothing is.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire combed through a ton of footage in its new chapter, but fans were caught up with a shot featuring Jia. The young girl will appear in the film as Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) continues to care for her. In this new movie, it seems Jia's innate tie to the MUTO is acting up, and she is seen having a vision at one point. It is there fans spotted Mothra as a reflection of the giant moth appears as a reflection in Jia's eye.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

In the context of the trailer, Jia's vision seems to be foretelling the future, so it is telling Mothra shows up. The beloved kaiju hasn't been seen in the MonsterVerse since Godzilla: King of the Monsters, so we are due with her return. The series even teased the character's comeback a few years back, so it is time for the Mothra cliffhanger to pay off.

Of course, the character Mothra has a long history of reincarnation. In her time, Mothra has taken on tons of forms, and Jia's vision suggests the divine titan is ready to enter a new era. After all, Kong and Godzilla are going to need all the help they can get against Shimo. So if Mothra can help Godzilla take down Ghidorah, well – we think Mother Mothra can handle this.

We will find out more about Mothra's comeback when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire goes live in theaters. The movie will premiere on March 29th. So for more information on the MonsterVerse entry, you can read its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this clever Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire callout? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!