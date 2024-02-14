Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Releases New Trailer

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon, and now, a new trailer has just gone live for the blockbuster! The new promo puts the movie's titans front and center as they must team up to save the world. So if you are ready for more big-screen monsters, your wait is almost over!

As you can see, the new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer gives fans a better idea of its big villain. After the events of Godzilla vs Kong, the two titans have gone their separate ways, and things are fine for awhile. However, things go south when Kong discovers an ancient threat in the Hollow Earth. After all, the Scar King has been trapped for centuries, and they are ready to take on the world.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will force our titans to team up, and this new trailer shows how the pair will fare with one another. In a recent interview, director Adam Wingard teased how dysfunctional the titans will be when they return to theaters. He told Empire he looked to Lethal Weapon while crafting the story, so Godzilla x Kong will be a wild ride.

"The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong," Wingard explained. "My influences are always embedded with the '80s, and the '80s were prime for [that] storyline... There's a lot of misunderstanding – the way that the monsters communicate isn't straightforward."

If you are eager to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New World, the MonsterVerse movie will go live on March 29. In the meantime, you can check out the series' other films on Max. The franchise also rolled out its first live-action TV show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, on Apple TV+ last year. So if you are looking for all things kaiju, the MonsterVerse has you covered!

What do you make of this epic new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!