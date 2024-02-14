Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer Reveals All-New Monster Shimo

For some time, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been hinting at the arrival of an antagonistic ape seeking to battle against the ruler of Skull Island. With the release of the latest trailer for the movie that will continue the MonsterVerse, a new terrifying kaiju has been revealed. Not only will Kong have a dark double to fight against in the film hitting theaters next month, but it seems as though Godzilla will be tackling a lizard-like doppelganger in the crossover sequel as well.

The existence of "Shimo" hasn't been a secret for those who have been Godzilla x Kong's merchandise closely. Revealed in Funko Pops and various other toys, the albino kaiju looks strikingly like Godzilla but appears to harbor a master of ice rather than that of an atomic nature. While we don't get a full shot of Shimo in the latest trailer, you can see glimpses of the creature that is sure to cause a problem for both the king of the monsters and the primate who rules Skull Island.

Godzilla x Kong: Shimo Revealed

While one shot shows Shimo surrounded in darkness inside of the Hollow Earth, the latest trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a "blink and you'll miss it" moment featuring the albino lizard. We here at ComicBook.com managed to capture the split-second frame if you want a better look.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will arrive in Western theaters next month on March 29th. If this is your first time hearing of the long-anticipated sequel, here's an official description for the next installment of the MonsterVerse, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

