Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Drops Epic New Poster

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon at last. If you did not know, the next MonsterVerse hit is slated to drop this spring. Now, the team at Warner Bros. Discovery has dropped a new poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that features both of its titans at work.

As you can see below, the new poster shows just how massive Kong and Godzilla are looking these days. The epic shot puts the titans high above the clouds as they sprint forward. In the foreground, we can see a number of choppers leading the pair forward while Kong rushes ahead with a massive power brace on his arm. And of course, Godzilla is looking fierce with their pink transformation.

They don’t have to like each other. They just have to work together. #GodzillaXKong – Only in Theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/bRYuNWDJym — Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaXKong) February 14, 2024

Obviously, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is going to pair these titans together rather than pit them against one another; The pair already had their showdown in Godzilla vs Kong, after all. The two struck a truce by the end of the movie, but now the MonsterVerse is ready to shake up things. The two titans will have to work with one another this year when an ancient threat from Hollow Earth escapes his prison. And given what we know of the Scar King, his plans for the world aren't going to be great.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire promises to bring a new era into the MonsterVerse. If you are not caught up with the franchise, you can find most of its films streaming on Max. As for its latest release, you can visit Apple TV+ to check out Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The show, which stars Kurt Russell, wrapped season one last year amid glowing reviews. Now, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the horizon, and you can read up on the film below thanks to its official synopsis:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

