Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Releases New Poster For Chinese Release

Godzilla is riding high thanks to the success of Godzilla Minus One, but the lizard king's reign of destruction is far from over. Next month, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will continue the story of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse as a new threat emerges for the dynamic duo to face from the Hollow Earth. With the movie's release fast approaching, a new poster from China has arrived to once again give kaiju fans a closer look at Kong and Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has highlighted that the Skull Island resident and the current king of the monsters won't be at each others' throats this time around. With the arrival of new primates from the Hollow Earth, Kong and Godzilla are set to receive some major upgrades to face some new threats to the world at large. Said "power-ups" include a new technologically advanced glove for the giant primate and a new evolution for the lizard king that gives him a new pink aesthetic, potentially increasing Godzilla's power level as a result.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Poster

In the first crossover movie, Godzilla was able to score a major victory by defeating Kong in their final one-on-one battle. Luckily, the two kaiju were able to bury the hatchet when faced with the mechanical threat known as Mechagodzilla. While new giant monsters have been featured in New Empire, it will be interesting to see if any fan-favorite kaiju from Toho's past make an appearance in the MonsterVerse.

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters in North America on March 29th, next month. If you want to learn more about the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong, the official description reads as such, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Do you think the upcoming crossover will once again see Kong and Godzilla throwing hands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.