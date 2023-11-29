New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Poster Released

It is almost time for Godzilla and Kong to make their comeback. After a stellar team-up in Godzilla vs Kong, the two titans are slated to pair up again in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The 2024 movie is finally ready to kickstart its marketing, and a brand-new poster for the film just went live to tease its mysterious villain.

As you can see below, a new poster for Godzilla x Kong has been released, and it caught fans by surprise. After all, the bloody poster features a character many mistook for Kong at first. After a second glance, you can see the ape titan here is not King Kong but rather a monster from a bygone age.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Similar to Ghidorah's role in the MonsterVerse, it seems Kong is going to meet an ancient match in Godzilla x Kong. After all, this new poster puts the Scar King front and center. We can see the beast's aged face in this poster, and the Scar King has a distinctly Orangutan features to separate him from Kong.

Of course, MonsterVerse diehards will know about the Scar King. The movies have only brushed over the foe before, but series like Unnatural World have explored the Scar King. The titan is an ancient beast, and the Scar King harnessed the Hollow Earth's energy to replicate the abilities of his enemies. This gift made Scar King a veritable nightmare, but Godzilla was able to defeat the ape by trapping him in a section of the Hollow Earth. This defeat enraged the Scar King, leaving him to train his body and mind while trapped in the Hollow Earth. And based on this new poster, well – it seems Godzilla x Kong is ready to free the long-lost titan.

Hopefully, Godzilla x Kong will clarify its story soon with a trailer. The movie is slated to debut on April 12, 2024 so the clock is ticking on its premiere. So if you want to know more about the MonsterVerse entry ahead of its premiere, you can read its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

