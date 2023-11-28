Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Drops Mysterious Teaser Ahead of CCXP

It looks like something is coming, Godzilla fans. It has been a hot minute since the world has heard from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but that will change soon enough. After all, the film is gearing up for its next convention appearance, and Godzilla x Kong has dropped a vague teaser ahead of its comeback.

As you can see below, the promo was shared on social media as the Godzilla x Kong team took to Instagram. It was there a collage was created that promised "something is coming" for fans. The image pieces together to show a bloody handprint seemingly from Kong. So hopefully, Godzilla x Kong will give us a peek at the titan soon enough!

Of course, hopes are high for a new Godzilla x Kong trailer. The movie is slated to head to CCXP in Brazil, after all. Director Adam Wingard is slated to show off his next kaiju flick at the convention, so Warner Bros. Discovery may be seeding hype for the event. After all, it has been some time since Godzilla x Kong released any visuals, and we have yet to get a full trailer for the movie.

We do have some time left for Godzilla x Kong to drop new footage. The next MonsterVerse flick is set to go live on April 12, 2024. Following the success of Godzilla vs Kong, Wingard was asked back to direct its sequel, and this MonsterVerse film will explore more lore behind our favorite titans. Starring Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall, expectations are high for Godzilla x Kong. So if you want to know more about the movie, you can read its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think this Godzilla x Kong teaser is about....?