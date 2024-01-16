Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Coming Back for Season 2?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters added some major lore to Legendary's MonsterVerse with its first season on Apple TV+. While the live-action series found major success, becoming one of the biggest hits for the streaming service, a second season confirmation has yet to be revealed. Luckily, it seems that the creators and actors responsible for this latest kaiju chapter are more than willing to once again dive into the organization that has been keeping tabs on the likes of Godzilla, Kong, and more.

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with series creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction. While the pair reiterated that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters hasn't been renewed as of yet, they have some big ideas should the show continue. Black had this to say about what the future might hold, "We don't have an order for a second season but we're optimistic, there is more story to tell here. The short answer is that the MonsterVerse has a lot of monsters in it. We focused on Godzilla as the center character of season one, because it was the monster of Cate's nightmares. There is a large cast of characters in the Toho universe and Kong is very important to the current crop of Legendary movies. I can't speak as to what that potential story might be, but Kong is a character we want to bring into our world for sure."

(Photo: Apple TV)

Monarch: The Russell Family Might Return

In a recent interview with the outlet, The Wrap, Kurt Russell stated that he, and his son Wyatt who both play character Lee Shaw, would be down to return, "Don't know. That's up to them and we'll do it… Whatever. We'll talk about it if they want to talk about it."

Lee Shaw returning to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in his past and present forms might be tricky considering how season one came to an end. The kaiju season finale saw Lee trapped in the Hollow Earth once again, and with the flashbacks ending for Monarch's origins, Shaw's inclusion in the second season is up in the air.

Do you think Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will net itself a second season?