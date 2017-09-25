Goku’s Voice Actress Performing A Kamehameha Is The Purest Thing Ever

There is one iconic sound that all Dragon Ball fans have engraved in their brains and that is the sound of the Kamehameha Wave. Goku’s Kamehameha Wave is iconic, as it’s his most popular, famous and his favourite attack that Master Roshi invented. In a recent Tweet that was released by Maria MsDBZbabe, fans got to see the original voice actress of Goku, Masako Nozawa, perform the legendary technique.

You can check out her work in action here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masako Nozawa is a legendary voice actress who has been voicing Goku since the anime first began in the 1980’s. The 80-year-old hasn’t lost anything as well, as she continues to enjoy working on the new Dragon Ball Super series. Nozawa has also been a cameo in some Naruto and One Piece episodes in the past, as well as being well known for her work in Galaxy Express 999, GeGeGe no Kitaro, Dokonjo Gaeru and Hyakujuo Golion.

Masako Zozawa in recent interviews has said that she is hopeful that the Dragon Ball series will continue for 500 episodes, which indicates that fans will continue to hear her voice Goku for quite some time to come. Zozawa is also the voice actress of Raditz, Goku’s brother who died very early on in Dragon Ball Z. At the moment, Dragon Ball Super fans are watching the Tournament of Power in full swing and with the survival eight universes on the line. However, already half the fighter have been knocked out and with Jiren and Goku’s fight nearing, expect to hear more of Goku’s Kamehameha Wave.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.