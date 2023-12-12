Suzume Director Reacts to Golden Globes Nomination

It looks like anime is showing up in a big way at the next Golden Globes. If you did not know, the award ceremony is slated to go live next year, and work is already underway to find its winners. After all, the 81st Golden Globes just shared its list of nominees with the world, and two anime titles were included. And now, the director of Suzume is speaking out on the immense honor.

The update comes straight from Makoto Shinkai as the director took to X (Twitter) to thank fans. "It's an honor too great for me," he wrote. "It's all thanks to all the fans and staff!"

For those curious, Suzume has found itself nominated for Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes. It is joined by another anime feature that just hit U.S. theaters. The Boy and the Heron, the latest Studio Ghibli film by Hayao Miyazaki, has secured a nomination as well. So as you can see, Shinkai is in good company with this nomination.

As for the rest of the category, its nominees are downright delightful. Elemental and Wish landed nominations alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The competition for Best Animated Picture will be stiff this year, so fans will want to stay informed about the award ceremony's return.

If you have not seen Suzume ahead of its launch, no worries! The hit Shinkai movie is now streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more information on Suzume, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster."

