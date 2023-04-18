Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Makoto Shinkai's newest feature film effort is quickly taking over theaters around the world, and it's been doing so well critically that Suzume is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (titled as Suzume no Tojimari in Japan) is the newest original effort from the famed director, and it's steadily become one of the most successful releases in Shikai's career thus far. As Suzume kicked off its official theatrical run in North American territories, the film is garnering all sorts of good reviews from fans and critics as they see the latest effort.

Suzume has gone on to great international success in theaters around the world following its initial launch in Japan last year, and that success continues critically as well as Crunchyroll has announced that Rotten Tomatoes has deemed Suzume as Certified Fresh with 96% score with critics who have officially reviewed the movie. There's still some time for interested fans to check out Makoto Shinkai's newest movie in action, and see why it's been such a critical hit:

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume: How to Watch

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai for ComiX Wave Films, Suzume is now making its way through theaters in the United States and other territories. You can check out ComicBook.com's own review of Suzume here and see just how well Shinkai hits the mark with his latest effort. As for what to expect from the story in Shinkai's newest movie, Suzume is teased as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."