Makoto Shinkai's Suzume is Coming to Crunchyroll

Makoto Shinkai's newest movie took over theaters when it released around the world earlier this year, and now even more fans can check out Suzume for themselves as it will be streaming with Crunchyroll very soon! Makoto Shinkai has released some of the most successful anime feature films of all time with the likes of Your Name and Weathering With You in the past, and returned with a new effort that fans outside of Japan finally got to see earlier this year. Taking over the box office, this new movie is finally getting an official streaming release for the fans who couldn't catch it in theaters.

After taking over the world earlier this year and hitting big milestones at the global box office (and being crowned as Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), Suzume is now coming to Crunchyroll for its official streaming release! Crunchyroll has announced that Suzume will be available for streaming beginning on Thursday, November 16th at 5:00PM PST for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

What to Know for Suzume

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai for ComiX Wave Films, Suzume will be hitting Crunchyroll very soon. If you're curious to see how it worked out, you can check out ComicBook.com's own review of Suzume here and see just how well Shinkai hits the mark with his latest effort. As for what to expect from the story in Shinkai's newest movie, Suzume is teased as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

