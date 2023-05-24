Suzume Crosses $320 Million at Global Box Office

It looks like Suzume is doing everything fans ever wanted at the box office! After making its debut some months ago in Japan, the movie is winding down its theatrical release to the tune of $320 million USD. More than 46 million fans have seen the movie to date, and it is continuing to break records.

As of May 21st, Suzume came closer to wrapping its run with Japan with a total of $109.08 USD domestically. It has grossed over $322 million globally with its gross from China standing atop other markets. After all, Suzume grossed $119 million in China while South Korea came in second place with its earnings. Suzume earned $42 million in South Korea which made it the top-earning Japanese film in the region to date.

Of course, Suzume has also gone around the United States, and it earned $5 million during its opening weekend. To date, the film has grossed at least $10 million domestically, and that turnout puts it on par with Makoto Shinkai's other films. After all, the director of Suzume first made global headlines with his movie Your Name, and the feature was followed up by Weathering With You several years later.

Now, Suzume is getting ready to close its time in theaters in Japan. The movie has only solidified Shinkai's reputation as an all-star director, so fans are eager to see what they have in store for their next project. As for Suzume, no information has been shared about its home video release, but netizens are hoping its Blu-ray goes live soon. If you want more info on Suzume, all the details you need can be found below in its synopsis:

"Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells... A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume's adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts."

HT – Crunchyroll