Golden Kamuy Live-Action Movie Drops New Promo

Live-action anime adaptations are coming in fast and furious as of late, with the likes of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho being some recent prime examples. While North America is taking the opportunity to bring some animated projects to life, Japan is also weighing heavily in this area. Golden Kamuy is the next big live-action anime adaptation, as Japan has a new movie that is arriving this month to give fans a new take on the story of Sugimoto and Asirpa.

Golden Kamuy, following the conclusion of its fourth anime season, announced that it has one more season in the tank before its story comes to a close. With the original manga ending in 2022, Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter will have some big moments to adapt to the anime from its source material. The series has yet to state when we can expect the final season to arrive.

Golden Kamuy's Live Action Promo

A publication in Japan, "Switch", shared a new image of the movie's stars, Kento Yamazaki and Anna Yamada, side-by-side portraying their characters of Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa respectively. At present, the movie has yet to announce if it will also make its way to North American theaters following its release in Japan later this month.

(Photo: Switch)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Golden Kamuy's anime, all forty-nine episodes are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."

What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date? Do you think Golden Kamuy's upcoming film can live up to the high bar set by the likes of Netflix's One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Sugimoto and Asirpa.

Via Manga Mogura