Golden Kamuy, DOGSRED Creator to Take Hiatuses Due to Injury

It looks like one of our favorite manga creators is prepping for a series of hiatuses. Satoru Noda, the genius behind series like Golden Kamuy and DOGSRED, will undertake a series of breaks this year. It turns out the artist is recovering from an injury, and he'll be needing breaking from work to heal.

The update comes from Weekly Young Jump as the Shueisha imprint shared the news with fans. In its most recent issue, no new chapter of DOGSRED was released, and that is because Noda took an unexpected hiatus. The magazine went on to explain more breaks will be scheduled in the near future, and that is because Noda is dealing with bicep tendonitis.

For those unfamiliar with the condition, biceps tendonitis is an awful bugger to deal with. It often presents as a chronic issue, and the inflammation it brings arises over years of injury to the tendon and sheath lining the biceps. Treatment for bicipital tenosynovitis often comes down to rest, physical therapy, and steroid injections. So sadly, it seems Noda will be dealing with this issue for some time.

According to Shueisha, the creator will be taking regular breaks to manage his condition and preserve the quality of their work. Golden Kamuy might be finished, but the artist did just begin work on a new series. DOGSRED made its debut back in July, and it is a recreation of a manga series Noda launched in 2011. Now, the artist is eager to see the ice hockey tale to its end, but Noda will have to do so while keeping an eye on his health.

If you are not familiar with Noda's work, you can check out the series courtesy of Viz Media. You can read up on DOGSRED and Golden Kamuy below courtesy of their official synopsis:

DOGSRED: "2010, Hokkaido. Figure skater Shirakawa Rou, who scored the highest score of all time in the finals of the All-Japan Junior Championships, suddenly goes on an inexplicable rampage. After being disqualified from the competition, he's permanently banned from the figure skating world. Rou, nicknamed the "Rabid Dog Prince," finds himself in the ice hockey town of Tomakomai. A story of super recovery that turns every setback into a blessing."



Golden Kamuy: "In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck-and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa-to survive."



We wish Noda all the best in his recovery!