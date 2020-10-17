Golden Kamuy Shares New Season 3 Poster

With this fall season seeing the release of new anime comers such as Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Jujutsu Kaisen, fans of tried and true franchises are looking forward to seeing some of their favorites return during this fall season and Golden Kamuy is no different with its third season having recently released a brand new poster. With Sugimoto on his way to catch up to the young Asipra who is on her way to Russia, the third season of the anime is looking to bring our wandering heroes to new locales!

The story of Golden Kamuy is a unique one, following the soldier, Sugimoto, searching for treasure by compiling a map that is tattooed on the backs of numerous convicts. As fans know, Sugimoto isn't searching for the treasure for personal gain, but rather, to assist the widow of a fallen friend and deliver her with the treasure to compensate for the loss of her beloved.

Reddit User Lovro26 shared this unique season three poster for Golden Kamuy which has both Sugimoto and a number of supporting characters going shirtless to truly get fans interested in the latest season of the anime that has carved out a fanbase for itself within the anime world:

The third season debuted earlier this fall, laying down the foundation for the recent season, that sees our main characters taking a trek around the world. Much like the anime series of Vinland Saga, Golden Kamuy takes the opportunity to incorporate true to life events into a fantastical anime world that definitely is able to make some of the events that much more dramatic thanks in part to the animation.

The official description of Golden Kamuy's third season reads as such:

"Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father’s involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he’ll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

What do you think of this new poster for the third season of Golden Kamuy? What events in this currently running anime season are you most looking forward to seeing translated from the franchise's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Golden Kamuy!