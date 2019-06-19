Spider-Man: Far From Home, Golden Kamuy Team Up for Japanese Crossover

Spider-Man: Far From Home is just a couple of weeks away from its big release around the world, and the film is doing something interesting to help promote its upcoming release in Japan. While not the most notable series outside of Japan, the incredibly popular Golden Kamuy has debuted a surprising team-up collaboration with the new Marvel film where fans can win special illustrations featuring Golden Kamuy characters in place of the film’s posters.

Fans in Japan who RT and follow the Japanese Spider-Man: Far From Home will be entered to win one of a few postcards featuring the special collaborative illustrations. There’s even a special trailer featuring the Golden Kamuy‘s characters too.

Spider-Man: Far From Home x Golden Kamuy trailer collaboration.

10 people who follow & RT original posts of @SpidermanfilmJP can win postcards of the Spider-Man x Golden Kamuy illustrations.pic.twitter.com/5aP7Ir5GyX — Golden Kamuy Central (@KamuyCentral) June 16, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame remains in theaters while Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold. There’s no clear indication as to why this particular series was chosen for the collaboration, but it certainly is good news for Golden Kamuy fans because it’s characters fit into the Spider-Man posters just fine, seemingly.

Golden Kamuy was originally created by Satoru Noda for Shuiesha’s Young Jump in 2014. The story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. He hears rumors of of a stash of gold hidden by a group of criminals, and decides to go look for it with the mysterious girl Asirpa after she saves him from the harsh wilderness.

The anime series ran for two seasons, and is officially described as such, “In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi ‘Immortal’ Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.”