Golden Kamuy Shares Season 3 Release Date with New Promo

Golden Kamuy has been one of anime's most creative shows following its debut a few years back. The historical series tells a story untouched by most TV shows, so it goes without saying that anime rarely touches on the era. Of course, that is why so many fans have checked out Golden Kamuy, and that fanbase can celebrate now that its third season premiere date has bee announced.

The information was shared recently when Golden Kamuy put out a new promo and poster for season three. These teasers confirmed the third season will debut on October 5 with Geno Studios overseeing things as usual.

This release window was expected as Golden Kamuy teased it a while back. Now, fans are waiting for the date to come and pass. You can check out the first two seasons of Golden Kamuy through streaming platforms like Crunchyroll. The manga is available in the U.S. through Viz Media and its English license. And if you want to know more about the series overall, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi Sugimoto searches the wilderness of the Japanese frontier of Hokkaido for a hoard of hidden gold. With only a cryptic map and a native Ainu girl to help him, Saichi must also deal with every murderous cutthroat, bandit, and rogue who knows about the treasure!"

