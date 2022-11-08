Golden Kamuy Season 4 Delays Future Episodes Following Staff Member's Death

Golden Kamuy has been airing its first few episodes of the new season, but unfortunately following the death of a main staff member behind the series, the anime has announced that future episodes of the new season will be delayed for the foreseeable future. With Satoru Noda's original manga run of the series coming to an end earlier this year, fans were excited to see the new season kick off as Sugimoto and Asirpa's hunt for the gold continues. The first few episodes this Fall have been received well, but unfortunately now the staff behind the series has suffered a major loss.

The official Twitter account for the series has announced that a main staff member for Golden Kamuy Season 4 has passed away on November 1st. The team behind the anime have not revealed who this staff member is (likely to give the family time and privacy to grieve), but have also revealed that Episodes 43-49 will be delayed until further notice as a result. There will be further details about the release of the episodes at a later date, and you can find the announcement below

How to Watch Golden Kamuy

If you wanted to catch up with the newest season of the series with the episodes that have aired so far, you can currently find Golden Kamuy's new season (along with the previous three seasons) now streaming on Crunchyroll. As for what to expect, Crunchyroll teases the anime as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

The first few episodes of the new season have been introducing some new characters to the fold as the gold hunt gets more intense, but unfortunately this passing has left a major mark on the production. We wish to send our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the staff member at this time. ComicBook.com will keep you updated on the release of Golden Kamuy Season 4's future episodes when news arrives.