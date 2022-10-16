Anime Poll Ranks Japanese Fans' Most-Anticipated Titles of 2022

The Fall 2022 schedule of new anime debuts has kicked off its run, and an interesting poll of anime fans in Japan has revealed where this new wave of hits fits among the most anticipated premieres of the year overall. This year has been quite the strong one for anime as many staffs and studios seemed to find their footing after all of the changes from the ongoing COVID pandemic, but the final months of the year have been particularly stacked with some massive hits. This includes major franchise reboots, highly anticipated adaptations, new seasons to current favorites, brand new anime debuts, and much more.

Filmarks, one of the biggest movie, drama, and anime review service sites in Japan, gathered up all of the hype for various titles through the year and revealed the rankings of how many clips for each series had been shared on the platform to reflect how much each series had been talking about. As detailed by Crunchyroll, this reveals a Top 20 most anticipated releases of 2022 overall that includes some surprises along with others that aren't very surprising at all. Get the full ranking below:

Chainsaw Man Spy x Family Season 1B My Hero Academia Season 6 Urusei Yatsura Golden Kamuy Season 4 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 The Tatami Time Machine Blues Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Blue Lock To Your Eternity Season 2 Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Play It Cool, Guys Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanazawa PUI PUI MOLCAR: DRIVING SCHOOL Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break Pop Team Epic Season 2 Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 BOCCHI THE ROCK!

With the Fall 2022 anime season now in full swing, and each of these shows have already premiered their first episodes, it seems like the hype was definitely warranted as it stands to be the strongest season of the year overall. There will be plenty of things to look out for from each of these anime releases heading into the final weeks of the year, and thus it's going to be that much more exciting to see what could be coming next!

