Golden Kamuy Season 4 Releases Opening, Ending: Watch

Golden Kamuy has finally returned with new episodes for the highly anticipated fourth season of the series, and that means the series has also released a new opening and ending theme sequence for the new episodes! As the new wave of anime premieres kick off for the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, many franchises have returned for new episodes to show off what they have planned for the next few months. That includes Golden Kamuy among their releases, and with it fans have been curious to see just how the anime would be following up that intense cliffhanger from the third season.

Now that Golden Kamuy is back for Season 4, the anime has also launched a new opening and ending theme sequence. The new opening (which you can check out in the video above) is titled "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D" as performed by Ali, and the new ending theme (which you can find in the video below) is titled "I Pray That Everything Will Be There" as performed by THE SPELLBOUND. They tease some big things coming in the new episodes, so it's likely going to be an explosive season!

Golden Kamuy Season 4 is now airing new episodes, and you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. There are some changes behind the scenes compared to the previous seasons as Shizutaka Sugahara has taken over as director at Brain's Base (from Geno Studio, which had the first three seasons) with new character designer Takumi Yamakawa, and returning scriptwriter Noboru Takagi also in the cast. If you wanted to catch up with the series to be ready for the fourth season continues, you can find the rest of the series streaming with Crunchyroll too.

They set up Season 4 of Golden Kamuy as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

