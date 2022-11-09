When Will Golden Kamuy Season 4 Return to TV?

Anime series such as Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and Mob Psycho 100 might be the biggest heavy hitters of the fall season, but there are plenty more anime adaptations besides these stories. Golden Kamuy, for example, began its fourth season earlier this fall, with the manga by Satoru Noda coming to an end earlier in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the tragic passing of a staff member working on the anime series, the upcoming episodes have been delayed, and here's all that we know about when the series might return.

The official statement from the animators behind the series revealed the unfortunate news via Golden Kamuy's website, stating that they aren't sure when the series will continue:

"One of the main staff of the 4th season of the TV anime "Golden Kamuy" passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

We would like to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt prayers for the repose of his soul. In response to the sudden passing of the main staff, who is indispensable to the production of the work, the Golden Kamuy Production Committee and Brains Base discussed how to deal with future broadcasts. We have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episode 9.

We are also discussing the release date of the 4th Blu-ray & DVD."

Golden Kamuy Comeback

There's no way of knowing right now when the series will return, though the animators have confirmed that a comeback is in the cards, the specific release date remains a mystery.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this unique anime franchise, the first three seasons and its latest episodes are all on Crunchyroll. The streaming service shared an official description to give anime fans a general idea of what this action-adventure series is all about:

"In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi "Immortal" Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive."