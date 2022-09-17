Golden Kamuy Season 4 Releases New Poster

Golden Kamuy is one of the returning franchises in the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule (which is likely going to be the most stacked season of the year overall), and the anime has dropped a new poster for Season 4 to celebrate! Satoru Noda's original manga run of the series came to an end earlier this year, but the anime adaptation is still going strong as the fourth season of the series is getting ready. As Sugimoto and Asirpa take on the next part of the dangerous hunt for the gold, there are going to be plenty of new players joining the fray this time around.

With the third season of the series splitting up the main duo and showing many more of the interested parties involved in the hunt, it seems like it was really just the beginning of all the characters we'll see involved with the fourth season of the series. There are some new and familiar faces returning for Golden Kamuy Season 4, and you can check out this tease of what to expect from the cast below with the newest poster for the anime released on the series' official Twitter account below:

Golden Kamuy Season 4 is launching on October 3rd in Japan, and will have Shizutaka Sugahara taking over as director at Brain's Base (from Geno Studio, which had the first three seasons) with new character designer Takumi Yamakawa, and returning scriptwriter Noboru Takagi in tow. The new opening theme for the season is titled "NEVER SAY GOODBYE feat. Mummy-D" as performed by Ali, and the new ending theme will be titled "I Pray That Everything Will Be There" as performed by THE SPELLBOUND.

If you wanted to catch up with Golden Kamuy before the new season hits, you can find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They announced they will be streaming the new season alongside its release too, and tease Season 4 as such, "Separated from Sugimoto, Asirpa now travels toward the Russian border, focused on discovering more about her and her father's involvement with the coded tattoos. But Sugimoto is determined to find and protect Asirpa! Along the way, he'll discover new people, new cultures rich with history, and an unforgiving terrain. Will Sugimoto and Asirpa survive their journeys and reunite?"

Are you ready for Golden Kamuy Season 4's premiere? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!