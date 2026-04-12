Goodnight Punpun Creator Set to Return With a Brand New Series in 2026

Goodnight Punpun, one of the most acclaimed manga series of all time, was serialized from 2007 to 2013 in the Big Comic Spirits magazine of Shogakukan. The series has etched its name in history as one of the most thought-provoking manga for its relatable yet harrowing portrayal of trauma and mental health. The art is not only detailed, but it’s unique enough to set the manga apart from other series. Inio Asano, the creator of Goodnight Punpun, has worked on several stories over the years, but this Seinen drama remains his most successful manga ever. He also created the award-winning series Solanin, a short manga that was released even before Goodnight Punpun.

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Additionally, he is also known for several acclaimed stories, such as A Girl on the Shore, Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction, and Nijigahara Holograph, making Asano one of the most celebrated mangakas of all time. Fans are always looking forward to more of his projects, regardless of whether it’s a series or a one-shot. In his official X handle, the author confirms returning with a new serialization this year. While he doesn’t elaborate on the details, he asks fans to stay tuned for more information in the future.

Mujina into the Deep Will Return Next Year With Part 2

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Asano’s latest manga, Mujina into the Deep, has been serialized in the Big Comics Superior magazine since 2023. Following the conclusion of Part 1 on April 10th, the author shared, “Season 1 finale is currently being published in Superior and other media. This marks a temporary pause for now, but the story will continue on.”

He also added, “I’ll be taking a short hiatus, but I’m working hard toward resuming next year, so I appreciate your continued support. The latest volume 6 of the single-volume edition is scheduled for release at the end of May!”

Additionally, in another post, he clarified, “The reason for this long hiatus is, to put it super bluntly, the limit of my stamina. Also, I’ve run out of material. And there’s a plan for a short new serialization within the year, so stay tuned, everyone. I’m not taking a break at all, am I…”

While Asano intends to take a break from work, he is still planning to release another series this year while Mujina into the Deep is on hiatus. Although the manga won’t be returning this year, Asano shared an update on the work progress since he is already working on the character designs of the main characters in Season 2.

What Is Mujina into the Deep About?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

Mujina into the Deep follows Terumi Morgan, who has already accepted that he shouldn’t expect much from life. He continues his mundane life, meeting deadlines at work and watching porn in his spare time. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when an ordinary sick day sends him on a collision course with a runaway kid and a mujina assassin. His life hasn’t been the same ever since, as he gets entangled in all kinds of dangerous situations.

The series has released five volumes so far, out of which three have already been released in English. Volume 4 will be out on May 19th, 2026, and it’s already available for pre-order on the official website of Viz Media, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the previous volumes. Additionally, the release date of Volume 6 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the Japanese version will be out in May.

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