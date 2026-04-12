Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Has an Exciting Update For Fans This Month

The exciting Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga reached its conclusion in March 2026 after six months of serialization. The sequel series was released in September 2025, one year after the main story’s conclusion. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin. The world sees the biggest threat in decades when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, entered Japan as refugees. The Simurians possess similar powers to sorcerers, and the Jujutsu society is nowhere near equipped to fight them if they pose a threat. After a major battle, things between both sides finally settled thanks to the intervention of Yuji Itadori, but the story ends on a major cliffhanger.

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Fans have been expecting an update on the series for over a month, and the wait is almost over. @Go_Jover on X, a popular JJK account known for sharing all kinds of information regarding the series, confirmed that Modulo will reveal new information on April 27th. While the information might be related to the final Volume 3, there’s no guarantee so far. The second volume was released on March 4th, so it’s about time the manga unveils details about the final volume. It’s expected to be released on May 1st, 2026, and there’s also a possibility that it will contain an epilogue, especially after the final chapter ended.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Still Needs to Answer Some Major Questions

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although it’s too soon to expect another sequel as of now, there’s a huge possibility that Modulo will include an epilogue in the final volume. The final Volume 30 of the original manga also included a four-part epilogue to answer some major questions and set up the sequel series. Chapter 25 of Modulo ends when Kyoko Tomoe expresses regret over her failed love life since Dabura had to return to Simuria.

His departure was necessary to ensure the exorcism ritual of Mahoraga is ended, and Yuka doesn’t die during the battle. Furthermore, Dabura also had some unfinished business in Simuria to take care of. Upon reaching there, Dabura kills the Deskunte leader, and the only thing he does after taking charge is to make a proper grave for Dura and enshrine him as a hero. Dabura didn’t want to lead the tribe for long since he was uninterested in politics.

The final panel of the series features the shocked expressions of Kyoko and Yuka as they notice someone’s arrival. It hints that Dabura returned for Kyoko, which would make sense since he didn’t lead the Deskunte tribe for long after killing their former Chief.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo also has more unanswered questions even after the finale, including the fates of Iori Okkotsu and Megumi Fushiguro, since both characters were barely mentioned. Additionally, now that Yuji has chosen a new path in life, we might see more of him if Gege Akutami decides to release an epilogue in multiple parts. The manga volumes have yet to be licensed in English, but we can expect an update from Viz Media in the second half of the year.

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