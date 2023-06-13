Disney and Pixar's Elio Trailer Released

Disney and Pixar's next animated project Elio has released its first official trailer – watch it below!

Starring Jameela Jamiml (She-Hulk), Brad Garrett (Bupkis), and America Ferrera (Superstore, How to Train Your Dragon), Elio is a sci-fi tale that blends modern scientific theory with child fantasy, in a tale about a boy (Elio) who finds himself transported from Earth and into the midst of a galactic coalition of different aliens races. Weird goes to worse when Elio is mistaken for being Earth's ambassador to the universe and must prove himself in a variety of ways.

Disney•Pixar has been struggling at the box office for the last few years. The COVID-19 Pandemic broke the studio's long-running streak of unrivaled dominance in the animated genre – a streak that has arguably never been recaptured. The last few Pixar films (Luca, Turning Red, Lightyear Soul, Onward) have all managed to gain cult followings and mild acclaim – but they haven't been the guaranteed blockbuster-appeal classics the studio was cranking out in its earliest days. Elio definitely looks like it will be a niche-appeal project, as well.

You can read the full details of Elio (via Disney) below:

An out-of-this-world teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar's 28th feature film, "Elio," are now available. Additions to the voice cast include: Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett join previously announced America Ferrera and Yonas Kibreab in the intergalactic misadventure that is scheduled to take off next spring-March 1, 2024. For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers-in Disney and Pixar's all-new movie "Elio," the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be. Directed by Adrian Molina (screenwriter and co-director of "Coco") and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of "Coco"), the film features the voices of America Ferrera as Elio's mom, Olga; Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa; Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon; and Yonas Kibreab as the title character.

Elio will release in theaters on March 1, 2024.