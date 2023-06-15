Clone High Renewed For Third Season

Some fans waited for decades for the possibility of Clone High making a comeback. While some animation fans believed that we would never see the return of the likes of Abe, Joan of Arc, JFK, and the other clones, MAX shocked many by bringing the series back and unfreezing its stars. With the second season of Clone High still releasing new episodes on MAX, Warner Bros took the opportunity at the Annecy Film Festival to confirm that a third season is currently in production.

Clone High's first season, which originally aired on MTV, saw the clones attending their prom and being frozen in blocks of ice. Unfrozen with the arrival of season two, Abe Lincoln and company have been struggling with the fact that they've been unearthed in the modern era. Joined by the likes of Frida Kahlo, Harriet Tubman, Confucious, and Christopher Columbus, many of the original creators and voice actors were able to return for the revival. The current season was quite a surprise for many fans who believed that Clone High would never return, and perhaps the series returning for a season 3 might be an even bigger shock for those following the show on MAX.

Clone High Renewal

At this year's Annecy Film Festival, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed that a third season of Clone High was in production. While the company didn't confirm when exactly we can expect Abe, Joan, JFK, and the other clones to return, MAX did confirm that the third season will arrive in 2024. Since the current season has been able to retain the magic of the initial episodes, plenty of animation fans will see this as good news.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the original Clone High season was the portrayal of Gandhi, which caused many to protest the series. The renewal has seen Gandhi on the sidelines, though the television series has had fun with why Abe's best friend hasn't been front and center this time around. It's an easy bet that Gandhi most likely won't be making a comeback in season 3.

