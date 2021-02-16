Gundam Hathaway's Flash Reveals New Cast Of Characters

Mobile Suit Gundam was hit hard by 2020, with several projects having to be postponed or canceled outright, but it seems as if 2021 is looking to make up for lost time as the upcoming feature-length film that revisits the original universe that introduced anime fans to the popular mechs in Hathaway's Flash has released new information about its cast. The film, which follows the spiritual successor to both the hero Amuro and villain Char of the original series in Hathaway, is set to be released in May of this year, barring any further unexpected delays.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash is set to give a big makeover to the original universe that started it all, with a unique protagonist who has yet to be revealed as either good or evil. With this upcoming film setting up a world of "greys", it will be interesting to see how the story, which originally debuted in 1989 following the release of the Gundam film, Char's Counterattack, makes use of the characters that came before it and is able to update the original universe using some amazing new animation currently at the studio's disposal for creating this new universe filled with this colorful cast of characters.

The character, including their voice actors, that were recently revealed for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash include:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gaumann Nobile, Yui Ishikawa as Emralda Zubin, Fukushi Ochiai as Raymond Kane, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Iram Masam, Misato Matsuoka as Mihesha Hens, Chiharu Sawashiro as Kenji Mitsuda, Atsumi Tanezaki as Mace Flower, and Koichi Yamadera as Handley Yokusan.

The movie will also be releasing a special program on the Youtube Gundam Channel that will dive into the development of the upcoming film titled "Hathaway's Report - The Flash of Hathaway Guide". Hathaway's Flash will apparently be the first of a trilogy of films that explore this new side of the universe that started it all.

The creator of Gundam, Yoshiyuki Tomino, had this to say about the project, expressing his excitement that the novels will finally be receiving anime adaptations:

"30 years after I wrote those novels, they are finally being adapted into film. As the author, I am so happy."

What do you think of the cast for the upcoming long-awaited Hathaway's Flash film?