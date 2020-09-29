Japan's Moving Gundam Reschedules Official Debut Date

✖

The "Walking Gundam" is one of the biggest events for the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise that is taking place this year, but fans of the long running franchise will have to wait a little bit longer to see the larger than life mech take its first steps as Gundam Factory Yokohama has released the news that they will need a little more time to work out all the kinks. Luckily, the life sized statue is still set to take its first steps in 2020, so fans won't have to wait that much longer to see this marvel walk across the earth!

A number of Mobile Suit Gundam projects have had to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Gundam Satellite originally set to be a big part of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but when the legendary event had to be delayed, so to did the anime franchise's involvement. On top of the satellite, Gundam was originally set to launch the feature length film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash that would have returned to the world of the first anime series of the franchise. Following Hathaway, a character who appears to be the spiritual successor to both Amuro and Char, it's clear that though the movie is following the events of the original series, the environment will be far different.

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared the news that the Walking Gundam will be officially unveiled on December 19th of this winter, pushing back the original date a number of weeks for the long running project that has been put together by Gundam Factory Yokohama:

Gundam real sized statue (18m height) is revealed on 19 December at GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA. That moves !!! pic.twitter.com/G5kAtwAGic — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) September 29, 2020

Ticket sales will be available beginning on October 2nd, allowing fans of the franchise to witness the first steps of the statue that stands at around sixty feet tall. While the statue itself won't be flying through the air or firing off any energy blasts like the anime suit it was based on, its clear that the Gundam franchise will continue being the most popular mech series in the medium for years to come.

